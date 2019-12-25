Christmas Eve storm damages 200 homes in KZN

A devastating storm ripped through northern KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve, tearing off roofs of homes and leaving destruction in its wake.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka dispatched disaster management teams to the Harry Gwala district municipality where heavy rains, coupled with hail and strong winds, hit at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Hlomuka was expected to visit the area on Christmas Day.

“Reports received by the department indicate that at 2.30pm this afternoon [Tuesday], a severe thunderstorm swept through the uBuhlebezwe local municipality in the areas of KwaDladla, Mahhedle, and Ncakubana, and in the uMzimkhulu local municipality in the areas of KwaMeyi, Ibisi, kwaJames and Kroemhoek. During the storm several houses had their roofs blown off and electricity lines were damaged.

“So far no injuries or fatalities have been reported,” Hlomuka’s department said in a statement.

“We are very saddened by this incident that has taken place this afternoon in the Harry Gwala district. Our disaster management teams are currently busy with assessments of the extent of the damage within these municipalities. We have also activated community development workers who are supporting our teams in the assessments,” said Hlomuka.

He also warned KZN residents and visitors to be careful as more bad weather was forecast for Christmas Day in some parts of the province.