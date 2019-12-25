KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies

An eight-year old KwaZulu-Natal girl stands to become a multi-millionaire if she wins an international inheritance legal battle for the estate of a wealthy German woman who was her adoptive grandmother.

But the grandmother's life partner is arguing that he inherited the money.

The girl was adopted in terms of “cultural laws” by the German woman's only child, a Unisa law professor, Hans Schulze. He married the girl’s mother in a civil ceremony in Johannesburg in January this year after a five-year relationship.

In February, Schulze — who was diagnosed with cancer and was desperate to get his financial affairs in order — paid R60,000 lobola at a traditional ceremony and, in terms of Zulu custom, his wife’s eight-year-old daughter was “handed over to him” with the blessing of the extended family, the biological father and traditional leaders and in the presence of an executor of his estate.

He died the next day aged 63, before he could adopt her formally, and leaving his own assets to his wife and the child.

Eight months later, Schulze’s mother, a widow and the girl's adoptive grandmother, died in Germany.

The young girl is now laying claim to the estimated R6.5m she left behind to an unrelated doctor who was the adoptive grandmother's life partner.

The girl's lawyers and her mother are arguing that she is the lawful grandchild and in terms of German law is a “statutory heir”.

The matter was in the spotlight recently in the Pietermaritzburg high court when the girl's lawyers lodged a successful application to compel the department of home affairs to issue her with a new birth certificate reflecting Schulze as her father.

While the mom did not want her name mentioned to protect the identity of her daughter, her attorney Sihle Mdludla said the inheritance was being “hotly contested” by the doctor and the matter was at a sensitive stage.

“A hearing had been set down for late November in Germany. But we managed to get that adjourned when we provided proof that the court had accepted our facts and had ordered home affairs to alter the birth certificate,” he said.

Schulze came to SA in 1993 and met the love of his life in 2014, who was then working as a receptionist at a Johannesburg hotel.

In her affidavit, the mom, who now lives in Norwood with her daughter, said two years into the relationship she introduced him to her family and her daughter, who was then living with relatives in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

“From that time, he had accepted the child as his own and she visited every school holiday.

“He took a keen interest in her. He maintained her and paid for her education. He was a father figure and she regarded him as such. She was emotionally attached to him.”