Meet BI Phakathi: SA's secret Santa

For some of the less fortunate in SA, “Father Christmas” has been around all year, waiting to assist them with their next meal or even a few rand to buy necessities.

His name is BI Phakathi and he walks the country's streets.

This Mr Good Deeds has been recording his selfless actions and posting them on social media for a while, all in a bid to encourage others to do the same.

From buying warm meals for scores of homeless people to handing over cash to one man who was desperate to pay for an ID, Phakathi has been a blessing to many.

In one of his most recent deeds, posted two weeks before Christmas, Phakathi recorded himself walking out of a mall with a trolley full of groceries.