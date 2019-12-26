Paddler attacked by shark at East London beach says he'll stay out of those waters for now

It's not everyday that a person has a close encounter with a shark and lives to tell the tale.

TimesLIVE on Thursday spoke to Roger Swinney, a paddler who survived a shark attack off Nahoon beach in East London.

He said he would be taking a break from paddling in those waters.

“I think I will paddle on the river for a little while but I will go back. I love paddling, it's my sport. And you can’t live in fear all the time,” said 58-year-old Swinney who has been paddling since his teens.

Speaking to TimesLIVE hours after the incident, he admitted he was still shaken by the experience.

“I was quite calm when it happened. I don’t know how I was so calm. Only when I got to the beach, it kicked in. I was quite amazed [at what had just happened],” Swinney said.

He was paddling in the sea at about 7am when the attack took place.