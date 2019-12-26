South Africa

Two babies killed in Malamulele bakkie crash

26 December 2019 - 10:05 By Naledi Shange
Two babies died after the small bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Malamulele on Christmas Eve.
Two babies died after the small bakkie they were travelling in overturned in Malamulele on Christmas Eve.
Image: File / SAPS

Two babies were killed in a car accident in Malamulele outside Giyani, Limpopo police said on Thursday.

One of the children was a month old while the other was five months old, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The accident happened on a gravel road on Christmas eve.

“A learner driver of a Ford Bantam, transporting 12 passengers including the two babies, with lots of groceries, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, instantly killing one of the babies,” said Mojapelo.

“The other one later succumbed to the injuries in hospital.”

The other bakkie occupants, including the driver, were transported to hospital for medical care.

Mojapelo said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

READ MORE:

'Give your unwanted baby a chance at life,' Joburg shelter pleads

With baby dumping a heightened concern over the festive season, mothers who cannot care for their children are being urged to surrender them to ...
News
8 hours ago

Dad charged with homicide after 'accidentally' killing six-month-old baby by tossing her into ceiling fan

26-year old man identified as Jesus Michel Zalazar was arrested and charged with homicide in connection to the death of his six-month old step ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban toddler 'abducted' at mall South Africa
  3. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  4. South Africans dig deep this December by tipping waiters 100% of their bills South Africa
  5. DR Congo ex premier calls for war on Rwanda Africa

Latest Videos

Promises, jokes and controversies: President Cyril Ramaphosa's year in quotes
'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
X