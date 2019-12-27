BCom graduate and accounting student hit back at job crunch with own start-ups

Unemployment is a harsh reality for many young graduates, but Nomaswazi Tshabalala 23, is convinced entrepreneurship is the way to go.

The University of Johannesburg graduate started a business producing and selling ginger beer, using her late grandmother’s secret recipe, nearly two months ago.

Tshabalala said she was forced to think outside the box when she failed to secure a job despite earning a BCom degree in economics last year.

Nomayeza Ngesman, 26, is also doing it for herself. She founded a business selling knitwear, TheWoolie (Pty) Ltd, in 2017. The money she makes from the business is helping her further her studies for a BCom degree in commerce and accountancy.

“The challenges I have are funding, to expand manufacturing, marketing and distribution. I also need a mentor in the textile, manufacturing and retail space to help with their expertise as well as connections. I am currently handling everything alone and I am looking to find a partner with complementary skills to help grow TheWoolie,” Ngesman said.

Explaining where the inspiration for her business originated, Ngesman said, “I met women from Alexandra township at the wool shop when I was buying wool to learn how to crochet and that’s where our story began.”