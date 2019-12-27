Bodies of 7 suspected zama-zamas dumped near Benoni highway

Police are investigating a case of murder following the gruesome discovery of seven bodies dumped on the Putfontein off-ramp next to the N12 highway in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.

The bodies were discovered on Thursday night with bullet wounds. One body also had burn wounds.

“At this stage it is not clear what happened. Police are still in the process of identifying the bodies, which are all males,” said police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza.