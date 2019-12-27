Cops confiscate hundreds of bottles of booze at Durban beachfront

Hundreds of litres of confiscated alcohol have been poured out in police operations on the Durban beachfront since the start of the festive season.

Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said beachgoers found drinking in public were ordered to destroy their alcohol in front of a police officer, or authorities would do it for them.

“If the alcohol is still sealed, members of the public are allowed to give it to the police for safekeeping until they return from the beach,” he said.