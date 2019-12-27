South Africa

Cops confiscate hundreds of bottles of booze at Durban beachfront

27 December 2019 - 11:39 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Holidaymakers found drinking in public were given a choice - either destroy the alcohol in the presence of police, or authorities would do it for them.
Holidaymakers found drinking in public were given a choice - either destroy the alcohol in the presence of police, or authorities would do it for them.
Image: supplied

Hundreds of litres of confiscated alcohol have been poured out in police operations on the Durban beachfront since the start of the festive season.

Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said beachgoers found drinking in public were ordered to destroy their alcohol in front of a police officer, or authorities would do it for them.

“If the alcohol is still sealed, members of the public are allowed to give it to the police for safekeeping until they return from the beach,” he said.

Metro Police 6am cleanup operation yields large amounts of alcohol being confiscated. Remember no alcohol on our beaches or public spaces. #durbanhasmore #summerlove

Posted by EThekwini Municipality on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Despite routine searches and heavy police presence at the revamped beachfront and popular Blue Lagoon area, some holidaymakers managed to sneak alcohol past authorities.

“This is why we have police officers patrolling on foot and they are not hesitating to act when people break the law. There are clear signs that state that drinking in public is not allowed,” Sewpersad said.

He said the police's tough stance against drinking in public had been praised by members of the public.

“We have had many compliments from members of the public, particularly those that visit the Blue Lagoon area. They have said that this year was the first in a long time that they were able to have a family picnic without any problems.”

Sewpersad warned that the tough stance would continue throughout the festive season.

MORE

Police arrest beachgoer for 'assaulting' Durban municipal worker

Police have arrested a person who allegedly assaulted a Durban Solid Waste worker at the beachfront last Sunday.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  2. Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp South Africa
  3. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' World
  4. Richard Maponya receives wishes and praise from Cyril Ramaphosa on his 99th ... South Africa
  5. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X