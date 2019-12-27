South Africa

Father due in court for allegedly killing son with axe

27 December 2019 - 09:19 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
A 63-year-old man from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, is accused of killing his son.
A 63-year-old man from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, is accused of killing his son.
Image: 123rf.com/sonjachnyj

A 63-year-old male suspect from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, was arrested for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old son.

The man will appear in the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court after he was arrested on Tuesday. The deceased, who was staying with his parents on the same premises, has been identified as Madimetja John Ledwaba.

“The police were called to a house at Ga-Ledwaba village outside Lebowakgomo at about 06:00 and, on arrival, they found the body of the deceased lying in the yard between the family house and the back rooms.

“Preliminary investigations led the police to a possible murder weapon, a bloodstained axe, which was found a few metres from the body. Further investigations led to the arrest of the deceased’s father,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Western Cape father arrested for murder of 12-year-old son

A Western Cape father has confessed to killing his 12-year-old son, two weeks after the pair was reported missing.
News
5 days ago

The father and his son were apparently drinking liquor together in the back room on Monday night and the deceased’s body was discovered by his mother on Tuesday morning.

The provincial commissioner of Limpopo police, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, condemned the incident and urged the investigators to dig deep to unearth the circumstances leading up to the murder.

MORE

Murder of Lavender Hill boy, 5: Two arrested

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill, Cape Town.
News
3 days ago

Four in court for killing KZN couple with hammer for stokvel cash

Four people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly killing a couple for their stokvel money.
News
2 days ago

PODCAST | The murder of Leigh Matthews

Soon it became clear that Leigh’s kidnapper had never had any intention of returning her to her family alive.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  2. Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp South Africa
  3. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' World
  4. Richard Maponya receives wishes and praise from Cyril Ramaphosa on his 99th ... South Africa
  5. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X