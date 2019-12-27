South Africa

Man shot in car outside Durban mall

27 December 2019 - 16:05 By TimesLive
Paramedics treat a man who was shot multiple times outside a mall in Westville, Durban, on Friday.
Paramedics treat a man who was shot multiple times outside a mall in Westville, Durban, on Friday.
Image: Rescue Care

Emergency workers have responded to reports of a shooting outside a mall in Westville, Durban, on Friday.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to reports that a man had been shot multiple times. 

The shooting occurred at about 3.30pm, said Saps KZN spokesman Capt Nqobile Gwala. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was driving his car when he came under fire from a group of unknown suspects. 

Gwala said paramedics were treating the man at the scene.

She said a case of attempted murder would be opened at the Westville police station. 

MORE:

WATCH | One dead in dramatic Westville mall shoot-out between police and robbers

One person was shot dead during a shoot-out with police outside a mall in Westville, Durban
News
4 weeks ago

Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall

A man allegedly shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself at a Johannesburg shopping mall on Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

Chaos at Pretoria mall as man shot dead in broad daylight

A 45-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at Menlyn Maine in Pretoria.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  2. Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp South Africa
  3. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' World
  4. Richard Maponya receives wishes and praise from Cyril Ramaphosa on his 99th ... South Africa
  5. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X