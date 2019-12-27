Man shot in car outside Durban mall

Emergency workers have responded to reports of a shooting outside a mall in Westville, Durban, on Friday.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics responded to reports that a man had been shot multiple times.

The shooting occurred at about 3.30pm, said Saps KZN spokesman Capt Nqobile Gwala. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was driving his car when he came under fire from a group of unknown suspects.

Gwala said paramedics were treating the man at the scene.

She said a case of attempted murder would be opened at the Westville police station.