South Africa

Part of Mpumalanga children's home gutted by fire on Christmas Eve

27 December 2019 - 15:54 By Naledi Shange
One of the rooms at the Ethembeni Children's Haven that was ravaged by a fire on Christmas Eve.
One of the rooms at the Ethembeni Children's Haven that was ravaged by a fire on Christmas Eve.
Image: Supplied

Tragedy struck on Christmas Eve for residents of a children's home in Mpumalanga.

Pastor Jeremiah Zulu, founder of the Ethembeni Children’s Haven in Kromdraai, Emalahleni, told TimesLIVE on Friday about the blaze that broke out on Tuesday night.

“We were in the main building when we saw flames coming from the boys' dormitories," he said.

"Luckily the boys were not inside there at the time. But the fire destroyed their school uniforms, Christmas clothes, their beds and bedding, and the ceiling of the dormitory.”

He said they did all they could to put out the flames, along with community members and the fire brigade.  

Joburg power transformer destroyed by fire on Christmas Eve

City Power is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed one of its transformers at its Cleveland substation on Christmas Eve.
News
2 days ago

The fire is believed to have started from a plug near one of the beds.

“We are a non-profit organisation and unfortunately we didn’t have the funds to insure the building. That’s the bad part. Had we done that, we wouldn’t be facing a problem,” said Zulu.

Ethembeni currently caters for 22 children. Some of them are orphaned, while others have been brought in by authorities because they need a place of safety.

Zulu said they decided to keep Christmas Day special, despite some of the children losing the clothes they were planning to wear on the day.

“God was so good to us because we had prepared for Christmas, so we tried to keep it exciting. We were expecting visitors and we had to focus on that. It’s about attitude, so we stayed positive." 

Boys in the rooms that burnt have been moved to other rooms, which were not fully occupied.

Zulu said they are not sure when they will be able to start rebuilding. “We are hoping that over the new year things will be a bit better, but for now we are appealing to anyone who can assist us with paint, ceiling boards, cement or lockers, which we can use as wardrobes."

For any donations, pastor Zulu can be reached at 072 356 1634.

MORE:

Eastern Cape couple and their daughter, 5, burn to death in shack fire

An Eastern Cape couple and their five-year-old child are dead after their shack was ravaged by a fire
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Durban company goes up in flames

Emergency services were on scene of a building fire in Shetland Road in Wentworth, south of Durban on Wednesday morning.
News
1 week ago

'Give your unwanted baby a chance at life,' Joburg shelter pleads

With baby dumping a heightened concern over the festive season, mothers who cannot care for their children are being urged to surrender them to ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  2. Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp South Africa
  3. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' World
  4. Richard Maponya receives wishes and praise from Cyril Ramaphosa on his 99th ... South Africa
  5. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X