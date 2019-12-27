South Africa

Suspected cable thief recovering in hospital from burns sustained at Germiston substation

27 December 2019 - 09:55 By ERNEST MABUZA
A man sustained burn wounds during an alleged cable theft incident at a substation in Primrose on Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
A man sustained burn wounds during an alleged cable theft incident at a substation in Primrose on Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: David Willman/123rf.com

A man was electrocuted but survived the electric current during an alleged attempted cable theft at Wychwood substation in Primrose, Germiston, on Thursday afternoon.

“A male patient was identified by police from the substation to the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose at 3.50pm. He was found at Cemetery Road and was given treatment on the scene before being sent to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg,” Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said on Friday.

A video on Twitter shows the man, who is in visible pain and with burns to most parts of his body, telling the paramedics that he was burning.

The paramedics asked him to stand still as they wanted to cut the backpack he was carrying.

He stepped into the emergency vehicle by himself, while moaning in pain.

Ntladi said the man sustained second degree burn wounds on his entire body.

“He managed to walk away from the substation and all his vital organs were not severely affected by the current,” Ntladi said.

Rhino, calf and zebra electrocuted by collapsed power pylon in Tshwane

A female rhino, her calf and two zebra were electrocuted after an Eskom electricity pylon collapsed at Tshwane’s Rietvlei Nature Reserve.
News
1 month ago

Eastern Cape couple and their daughter, 5, burn to death in shack fire

An Eastern Cape couple and their five-year-old child are dead after their shack was ravaged by a fire
News
1 week ago

Bodies of 7 suspected zama-zamas dumped near Benoni highway

Police are investigating a case of murder following the gruesome discovery of seven bodies dumped on the Putfontein off-ramp next to the N12 highway ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  2. Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp South Africa
  3. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' World
  4. Richard Maponya receives wishes and praise from Cyril Ramaphosa on his 99th ... South Africa
  5. Man kills wife, himself in Christmas Eve shooting at Joburg mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X