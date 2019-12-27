Suspected thief burnt at Germiston substation 'lucky to be alive'

A ward councillor who was the first on the scene when a substation in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, was damaged on Thursday as a result of alleged cable theft described how a man's shoes melted on the floor.

“He is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Ekurhuleni councillor for the area Kade Guerreiro on Friday.

The man was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg on Thursday afternoon with burn wounds all over his body.