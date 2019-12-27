Vicki Momberg released from jail as she qualified for prison remission: Correctional Services

The department of correctional services on Friday confirmed that Vicki Momberg, who found herself in jail after going on a racial rant, hurling insults at black police officers, has been freed from prison.

“The inmate in question was released from custody today, after having reached her sentence expiry date following the special remission of sentence announced by President (Cyril) Ramaphosa on December 16 2019,” said spokesperson Logan Maistry.

Ramaphosa had announced the decision to remit the sentence expiry dates of specific categories of sentenced offenders, probationers and parolees across all correction facilities in the country. At a media briefing after Ramaphosa’s announcement, justice minister Ronald Lamola explained that about 51,063 criminal offenders out of SA's total 233,945 offenders would be granted special remission.