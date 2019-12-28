Gauteng police arrest over 750 alleged criminals during festive season

More suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen goods, possession of copper cables and for not being documented.

“In Reiger Park, five illegal liquor outlets were closed down and police discovered an illegal gambling premise. The place was closed down and gambling equipment that includes computer boxes and LCD screens was confiscated,” Masondo said.

He said eight illegal liquor outlets were closed in Ivory Park and Tembisa where police also arrested five suspects for possession of and dealing in drugs.

Another operation in the West Rand district, saw the arrest of 148 suspects who were on the wanted list.

“These suspects were wanted for crimes that include murder, rape, business robbery, house robbery, fraud, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Nineteen illegal immigrants were apprehended and one person found in possession of a dangerous weapon.

“In conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, police closed down two liquor outlets and issued traffic fines that amount to R61,000 in the West Rand,” Masondo said.

In the Tshwane district, 188 wanted suspects, were arrested on Thursday night.

“Early on Friday morning, areas like Brooklyn, Pretoria Central, Pretoria West and Sunnyside, saw high-density police presence through stop-and-searches, roadblocks, raids, foot and vehicle patrols.

“Eight suspects were caught for public drinking, six suspects for possession of drugs and two suspects for non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

“Furthermore, traffic fines worth over R5,000 were issued to several motorists for various traffic violations, while almost 10 businessmen were fined R11,000 for illegal trade in cigarettes. An illegal liquor outlet was also closed down.”

The operations resulted in the arrest of 47 suspects in Sedibeng district and 129 suspects in Johannesburg district,” Masondo said. He said the operations would be intensified in Gauteng.