South Africa

One dead, four injured in collision between bus and car in Bronkhorstspruit

28 December 2019 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
An accident between a bus and a car in Bronkhorstspruit on Friday morning left one person dead and four others injured.
Image: Supplied by Netcare 911.

One person was killed and four others injured in an accident between a bus and a car in Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, on Friday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the accident at about 7.40am on Friday.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that an adult male had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

“An adult female had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise her,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

Once treated, the seriously injured woman was flown by air ambulance to hospital.

Three other people – an adult male and two adult females – sustained minor to moderate injuries, Herbst said.

“Once stabilised all the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.”

