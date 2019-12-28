SANParks suspends five rangers in Nic Dlamini broken-arm row

McCourt said park managers met the five rangers on Saturday morning and “placed them on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the investigation”.

She expressed regret about what had happened and said SANParks"will afford Mr Dlamini and his family all the necessary support at this stage”.

On Friday, SANParks head of communications Rey Thakhuli said Dlamini entered the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park without paying “nor showing proof of activity permits when requested”.

He added: “Upon investigating and finding the cyclist who could not produce his entry ticket or a valid activity permit, the situation spiralled causing the suspect to injure himself during the ordeal.”

Orthopaedic surgeon Mike Mulder operated on Dlamini's arm on Saturday at Constantiaberg Mediclinic in Cape Town.

Jean Smyth, the spokesperson for Dlamini's team, NTT Pro Cycling, said an update on Dlamini's condition would be issued once Mulder and the team doctor had been consulted.