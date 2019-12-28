South Africa

Stolen army rifles still missing

Twelve soldiers remanded in custody over theft

28 December 2019 - 14:43 By Graeme Hosken
The R4 rifles stolen from a Lyttelton military base are still missing.
The R4 rifles stolen from a Lyttelton military base are still missing.
Image: Supplied

The 19 semi-automatic R4 rifles stolen from an army armoury in Pretoria have not been recovered.

Defence ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said that none of the weapons — which were discovered missing on Tuesday during a spot check — had been found.

The rifles are believed to have been stolen over a three-month period from army Engineering Formation armoury located at the Lyttelton Tek Base.

Twelve soldiers on duty at the base on the day the theft was discovered were arrested and appeared in a military court in Thaba Tshwane on Friday.

Pretoria military armoury could have been plundered over months: Sandu

Thieves who raided a Pretoria military base and stole 19 R4 semi-automatic rifles may have spent three months carrying out their operation, claims ...
News
1 day ago

The troops were remanded in custody and will appear again in court on January 3.

It was initially reported that the guns were found in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, but Dlamini said they had not.

He said that though some equipment linked to the weapons had been left behind by the thieves, those behind the theft had made off with all the rifle components.

Asked to comment on reports from the SA National Defence Union that inspections of the armoury were last done in September, he said investigations were still under way.

Armoury inspections are meant to be conducted every month by base weapons and logistics officers as well as the commanding officer.

SANDU national secretary Pikkie Greeff said information that they had obtained from sources at the base showed that the last time an inspection of the armoury was done was in September.

“That goes against [armoury] policy. Armouries are meant to be checked every 30 days. There are several people who do the check which includes the weapons officers, logistical officers and the commanding officer of the base.

“It is clear that these checks were not done. What the military, which is clearly embarrassed by this theft, has done is to adopt a shotgun approach and arrest everyone who was on duty the day the theft was discovered.

“What they should have done is a proper investigation, which should look into why the armoury was last checked in September.”

He said an important question which the investigation needed to answer was who was going to receive and use the weapons.

“Find that out and you can start to solve who was really responsible for this theft.”

MORE

Suspects due in court for SANDF weapons theft

The suspects linked to the theft of 19 R4 automatic rifles from a SA National Defence Force army base in Pretoria earlier this week are scheduled to ...
News
1 day ago

Suspects questioned after weapons theft at Lyttelton SANDF base

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) says suspects have been taken in for questioning after the theft of weapons at a military base in Pretoria
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Bricks dislodge under Johannesburg bridge, on a M1 south off-ramp South Africa
  2. KZN girl, 8, stands to become multi-millionaire after adoptive granny dies South Africa
  3. WATCH | Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini suffers broken arm in permit dispute with ... South Africa
  4. Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas' World
  5. Richard Maponya receives wishes and praise from Cyril Ramaphosa on his 99th ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019

Related articles

  1. Suspects due in court for SANDF weapons theft South Africa
  2. Pretoria military armoury could have been plundered over months: Sandu South Africa
  3. Suspects questioned after weapons theft at Lyttelton SANDF base South Africa
X