Despite fears, Centurion waste pickers forced to return to river site where friend died in floods

Despite their fears about returning to the place where they watched their friend Seboka Seboka die in the Tshwane floods at the beginning of the month, the majority of residents of Mushroom Compound are back living on the banks of the Hennops River.

This is after the closure of their temporary shelter.

David Qhoai, 24, from Leribè in Lesotho, Seboka’s home region, said he had nowhere else to go.

“I watched Seboka die. I'm very scared to go back but I don't have anywhere else to go. I will need to go back home first to get a new passport as the old one was washed away in the flood.”

Qhoai can make up to R300 a day recycling on the river bank, and sends most of it to his seven dependents at home.