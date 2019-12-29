Matric pupils to write 2020 exams in isiXhosa and Sotho at Eastern Cape schools

In a decision that will have major implications for isiXhosa and Sotho speaking pupils in the province, the Eastern Cape education department has given the go-ahead for matric pupils to answer exam questions in their home language from 2020.

The announcement was made by provincial education MEC Fundile Gade at a media briefing earlier this month, reports the Daily Dispatch.

To date, matrics have only been able to answer exam questions in English and Afrikaans. Multilingual exams will ensure that pupils receive question papers in their home languages as well as English and Afrikaans and can choose which language to use. ​

Eastern Cape schools will be the first in the country to apply this exam model in grade 12. It will mean that pupils who struggle to understand English or Afrikaans will now be able to understand subject content more easily, according to some education experts.

Addressing the media in Zwelitsha, Gade said more and more schools in the Eastern Cape had started mother tongue-based teaching, learning and assessment at the foundation phase to improve results.

Seven years ago, the Eastern Cape became the first province to move towards implementing the home language programme.

In September, Gade said of the 5,400 schools in the province, more than 2,000 had adopted the programme in grades 1, 2 and 3.

He said in 2012, 74 schools in Cofimvaba adopted the model and started teaching subjects, including mathematics, in isiXhosa. In 2017, the model was rolled out to a further 310 schools and extended to other lower grades.

In 2020 the programme would be implemented at grade 12 level, Gade said.

“We have passed through the 2019 examinations. Our eyes are now on the 2020 examinations because we are going to have grade 12 exam questions in isiXhosa, Sotho, Afrikaans and English.”

He said the Eastern Cape was the first province to take this step, which would “decolonise” education.

“If the project fails in front of our eyes, then we will be undermining the decolonisation of education, not as a country, but as a continent. It would suggest that the people of Africa are comfortable with colonisation.

“That is how serious the issue of grade 12 writing exams, including maths and science, in their mother tongue is. Many people in the country are thinking it is impossible, but successful nations are nations that conduct education in their mother tongue.”

The MEC believes this decision will improve matric results dramatically, to the extent that the province could soon rank among the best performers in the country.

“China, Singapore and Germany use their own languages. English is a secondary language, like other languages, so it can't be given preference as if pupils can't learn and develop outside of English.”

He said the programme would be rolled out to other provinces in future.