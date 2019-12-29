South Africa

Police investigate after two bodies found next to roadside in Uitenhage

29 December 2019 - 17:07 By TimesLIVE
The bodies of two men with gunshot wounds were found on the roadside in Uitenhage. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com Bjoern Wylezich

Eastern Cape police are investigating a double murder case after the bodies of two unidentified men with gunshot wounds were found lying on the roadside in Uitenhage on Sunday morning.

Uitenhage police received a call at about 8.30am from an anonymous person informing them of two people lying on the roadside about a kilometre from the Koedoeskloof waste disposal site.

“At the scene, police found the lifeless bodies of two unknown men with several gunshot wounds in the upper body. The one victim was wearing a grey hooded tracksuit top, a blue golf shirt, greenish trousers and a pair of red Bronx sneakers. The other victim was wearing a black tracksuit top, navy trousers and a pair of black and lime sneakers,” police said.

They appealed to any person who could assist police in identifying the two bodies or provide information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Lt-Col George Green at 082 442 3685. The information can also be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

