Police probing case of culpable homicide after baby found dead on on Christmas Day

Police in Ottosdal in the North West province are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a two-month-old baby was found dead on Christmas Day.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the mother slept with the baby on Tuesday night after a drinking spree and subsequent altercation with the baby's father,” police said.

The baby’s body was taken to the mortuary for further investigation including a post-mortem while the probe into the matter continues, they added.