South Africa

Three rescued after catamaran capsizes offshore of Port Alfred

29 December 2019 - 17:48 By TimesLIVE
Three men had to be rescued on Saturday after their catamaran capsized off-shore of Port Alfred. File Photo.
Three men had to be rescued on Saturday after their catamaran capsized off-shore of Port Alfred. File Photo.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

Three men had to be rescued after their 16-foot power catamaran capsized offshore of Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) dispatched its sea rescue vehicle and also launched two other sea rescue craft after receiving reports about the capsized boat.

“On arrival on the scene, one man was found clinging onto the upturned hull and it was reported that two men were trapped in the cabin below water,” said NSRI Port Alfred deputy station commander Chris Pike.

“NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the water to free dive to search for the two men when at that time both men surfaced and they were rescued onto the sea rescue craft.

“They were brought to shore and the three men — one local man and two men from Kimberley — were medically checked by Guardmed ambulance services and required no further assistance,” Pike said.

“The casualty boat was too waterlogged to right or recover and was anchored for salvage to be arranged by the owners later,” he added.

MORE

Sea rescuers evacuate Brazilian crewman from ship due to medical emergency

A Brazilian crewman is in a stable condition after having had to be evacuated from a container ship approaching Durban on Saturday afternoon due to a ...
News
3 hours ago

Surfer dies after washing onto rocks at Eastern Cape beach, weather warnings issued

An experienced surfer died at Seal Point, Cape St Francis, on Christmas Day.
News
3 days ago

Spear-fisherman lucky to escape after being dragged out to sea by shark

A spear-fisherman was dragged by a great white shark for about 50m before being able to free himself and get to shore safely on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Nic Dlamini has surgery on arm broken by Table Mountain National Park rangers South Africa
  2. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  3. Foreign tourists attacked in SA holiday home South Africa
  4. Vicki Momberg released from jail as she qualified for prison remission: ... South Africa
  5. Man shot in car outside Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019
X