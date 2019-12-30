South Africa

Fikile Mbalula blasts 'crooked' metro cops, 'drunk driving' police officer

30 December 2019 - 13:17 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula blasted lawlessness by police officers.
Image: Twitter/Department of Transport

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned lawlessness on the roads — by those who are paid to uphold the law.

A sting operation led to the arrest of two Tshwane metro police officers on Sunday. The national traffic anti-corruption unit and the Hawks pounced on the 33-year-old officers after they allegedly tried to solicit bribes from motorists.

“It is unfortunate that some officials who are tasked with upholding the law are actively compromising it,” Mbalula said on Monday.

And in a separate incident, a member of the SAPS was arrested, twice, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. 

The officer was caught in Limpopo last Thursday and then released on bail. He was apprehended again just hours later, on Friday night, after attempting to flee from a roadblock while allegedly under the influence.

Mbalula reiterated that law-enforcement efforts would be intensified in a bid to save lives across the country during the festive season and beyond. He was speaking during a roadblock at the Mariannhill Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Various multidisciplinary operations have been taking place across the province since Friday December 27 2019.

So far, 72 people have been arrested for drunken driving, four apprehended for the unlawful possession of firearms, one for impersonating an officer and 918 others for various other offences in the province at the weekend.

