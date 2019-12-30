#My2020: Mzansi shares what they plan to achieve in the new year
With just one day left before the world says goodbye to 2019 and ushers in 2020, Mzansi has shared what they plan to achieve in the new year.
The goals include making more money, finding love and chasing dreams - to name a few.
Here are some the goals posted under the hashtag #My2020.
A husband— 🇿🇦Lesedi Tsime🇿🇦 (@LesediLez) December 27, 2019
Child
New job
New house
New car #my2020 #SBWL
I speak money, success and marrying mine😍 For the first time in my life I am given an opportunity to start over in all of those. I'm ready #My2020— Sengu La Zish😋 (@angie_zi) December 26, 2019
#my2020.TO.DO.LIST.— OSCAR IMBINDI (@OImbindi) December 24, 2019
I will fight corruption in my small way by deliberately refusing to bribe people.
My 2020 will be like this every day 😂 😂 😂 #My2020 #faithnketsi #JHBMayor #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/btgPrIZgCc— #BlackExcellence💯🌍 (@SakhiGeorges) December 4, 2019
make 2020 the year you stop letting people waste your time. make it the year you don't give your heart away to just anybody. make it the year you don't put up with the same things you used to. make it the year you put yourself first, unapologetically.— ُ (@aqsuhl) December 11, 2019
In 2020: More writing. More reading. More tracking. More nutrition. More exercise. More sleep. More learning. More doing. More love. More work. More focus on bettering my life. #my2020 #bulletjournal pic.twitter.com/QNhDlgloJD— Queue The Wellbeing (@QueueWellbeing) December 2, 2019
#my2020 I wanna release an Album I want to get the recognition I've been grinding for each and everyday as a rapper building my future slowly but surely because nothing comes without hard work so #my2020 goal is hard work & work hard— m.a.t_worldwide (@mazi_luyanda) December 27, 2019
How I'm walking into #my2020 💛 pic.twitter.com/pSfjGJhYrr— @shirley.mvp🇿🇦 (@shirley_mvp) December 27, 2019