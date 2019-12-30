South Africa

'No bail for murder,' says ACDP as gang shooting victim, 5, is buried

30 December 2019 - 12:48 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Police minister Bheki Cele attended five-year-old Velentino Grootetjies' funeral on Saturday.
Image: Werner Hills

The ACDP has called for the courts to deny bail for all suspected murderers.

The party’s Marie Sukers made the call after the murder of five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie in Lavender Hill, Cape Town, in an alleged gang shootout last week.  The child was buried on Saturday.

According to Western Cape police, Valentino was struck in the head by a stray bullet inside his parents’ home.

“There have been 84 murders in the Cape Town metro since December 15 with five over the Christmas holidays, despite the deployment of the army to the Cape Flats in July this year to curb gang violence,” said Sukers.

10-year-old Cape girl killed by gangsters 'dreamt of being a doctor'

The 10-year-old Tafelsig girl who was shot in a crossfire between gangs was buried on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Sukers said the police and the army were calling for community and family whistle-blowers to help curb the spate of killings on the Cape Flats.

But there was a perception by residents that arrested suspects were released from custody, sparking fear of repercussions.

Sukers said the Criminal Procedure Act indicates that before granting bail, “consideration is given to the type of crime alleged, the ‘dangerousness’ of the defendant and the safety of the community”. 

The MP called for the suspension of all bail for murder suspects.

“Just as community informing is encouraged, the ACDP also calls for unity across the police and courts to keep dangerous people locked up when arraigned on murder charges,” said Sukers.

Police spokesperson Col Andre Traut said two suspects aged 24 and 29 had been arrested in connection with Valentino’s murder.

