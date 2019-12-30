South Africa

Three bust for hijacking after taking toy gun to shootout with cops

30 December 2019 - 14:17 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
Two suspected hijackers will appear in court on Tuesday for impersonating food delivery drivers, while a third is under police guard in hospital. Stock image.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Three suspected hijackers impersonating fast food delivery drivers met their match in their haste to evade arrest in Cape Town on Saturday.

Not only did they crash the vehicle they allegedly hijacked, but when one of them decided to point a toy gun at police officers, they were greeted with real bullets in return.

The trio allegedly hijacked a vehicle in Parow at the weekend, while wearing clothing with branding similar to that of a popular food delivery service.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the hijack victim was stabbed.

“On Saturday evening at 7.50pm, a 40-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and hijacked in McIntyre Street, Parow, by three men, who fled with his silver Nissan Micra,” said Traut.

“The suspects were pursued by Parow police members. On Stellenbosch Arterial in Delft they lost control of their vehicle and crashed.

"One of the suspects pointed a firearm at approaching police. He was shot and wounded. He is being detained under police guard in hospital.

"Two other suspects, aged 32 and 38, were arrested.

"It was later established that the firearm they used was a toy."

Traut said the shooting was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Pastor Charles George, chairman of the Delft community policing forum (CPF), urged the public to be cautious.

He said the suspects carried bags branded as those of a delivery service.

“They also had [branded] T-shirts on when they were arrested. That is the information we got from the videos and photos that we received. We assume they were impersonating [the food delivery service’s] drivers,” said George. 

Traut said the other two suspects would appear in the Parow magistrate's court on Tuesday.

