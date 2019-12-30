Three bust for hijacking after taking toy gun to shootout with cops

Three suspected hijackers impersonating fast food delivery drivers met their match in their haste to evade arrest in Cape Town on Saturday.

Not only did they crash the vehicle they allegedly hijacked, but when one of them decided to point a toy gun at police officers, they were greeted with real bullets in return.

The trio allegedly hijacked a vehicle in Parow at the weekend, while wearing clothing with branding similar to that of a popular food delivery service.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the hijack victim was stabbed.