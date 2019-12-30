WATCH | Zuma 'collaborates' with Umlazi Gospel Choir to wish Mzansi happy holidays
The festive season may be nearing its end, but this did not stop former president Jacob Zuma wishing his supporters happy holidays through song.
Zuma took to Twitter to share a 35-second video of himself singing Amen with the Umlazi Gospel Choir. He captioned it “Happy holidays from myself and the Umlazi Gospel Choir”.
The video has garnered more than 54,000 views. Many, including media personality Bonang Matheba, flooded his comments to react and send him well wishes for the holidays.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
So good to hear from you Nxamalala. Happy holidays to you too Msholozi. Ngikuthandani Baba weSizwe— Nqobzin (@Nqobzin20) December 29, 2019
Nathi sith Happy Holidays. From me and My Family 👪. pic.twitter.com/4kDvg3qbWd— 👑King Mabaso 👑💧 🇿🇦 (@SizweBebe) December 29, 2019
Happy Holidays Nxamalala 🌲🍸🥂🍾 so nice to see you having a good time.— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) December 29, 2019