E-hailing service driver critical after being shot, hijacked in Durban
A 27-year-old e-hailing service driver is in a critical condition after being shot in a hijacking in Umbilo, Durban, on Tuesday.
The shooting happened just before 10am, said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.
“An e-hailing driver was allegedly accosted by three unknown males, who demanded his vehicle at gunpoint in Umbilo. They allegedly shot the driver and sped off in his vehicle,” said Gwala.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said: “On arrival, paramedics found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.
“He was in a critical condition and was stabilised on scene by advanced life-support paramedics, before he was taken to hospital.”
Man in critical condition after shooting Incident on Walton Pl, Umbilo.
Cases of hijacking and attempted murder were opened. No arrests have been made.
In Pietermaritzburg, two men were arrested for allegedly holding up staff at a business with a toy gun.
Police said employees at the firm in Moses Mabhida Road were opening for trading when they were approached by the men.
“At gunpoint, the suspects demanded the shop keys and locked the doors, with employees inside, as they demanded cash. Witnesses alerted police, who forced the door open to gain entry.”
The men, aged 27 and 38, were found hiding in the roof cavity.
“They were found in possession of a toy gun and cash stolen during the robbery. A case of business robbery is being investigated,” police said.
The men are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on January 2.