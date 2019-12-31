Eskom confident festive lights will burn bright over new year holiday

The country's power system remained constrained and vulnerable but no load-shedding was expected on Tuesday and New Year’s Day, said Eskom.

This was mainly due to a drop in electricity demand during the holiday period and the return to service of some generating units.

“Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity, if necessary, over this period. We, however, remind customers that the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, and the possibility of load-shedding remains,” the power utility said.

“Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, to carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load-shedding.”

Eskom promised to keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and its recovery efforts.