Pipeline explosion on the East Rand sees homes evacuated
Reports of a pipeline explosion in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, early on Tuesday saw some residents being evacuated for safety reasons.
High pressure gas line on fire near Alberton 🔴🔴🔴 UPDATE. It’s a HIGH PRESSURE GAS LINE. EVACUATE AREA IMMEDIATELY. Sasol and Transnet en route pic.twitter.com/9pFUpONVwm— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) December 31, 2019
Eric Maloka, acting disaster and emergency management services spokesperson, said the blaze was brought under control before 11am. Authorities will remain on scene to monitor the situation.
Initially believed to be a gas pipeline, Maloka confirmed that it contained jet fuel and passed Verwoerd Park to a depot in the area.
“The residents are out of danger as the situation is under control. No one was injured and about 40 houses were evacuated, some of which were not in immediate danger, but it was done as a precaution.
“At the moment we are dealing with the secondary flames, but it’s contained,” said Maloka.
“Electrical lines and other easily triggered services are also being monitored. The local policing forum is on the ground to ensure the safety of goods belonging to residents who were evacuated,” said Maloka.
Alberton gas pipeline : The lines have been shut down. They have reduced the radius to 500m. Disaster Management on scene. Waiting for the volume to reduce. pic.twitter.com/e7aYR0n5fG— BlueHawkTactical (@Bluehawktactic1) December 31, 2019
We've just been evacuated from our house in Verwoerdpark Alberton #ekurhuleni please inform fam in the area gas line is on fire pic.twitter.com/4UyJJDHoKj— Mbali (@MbaliMB) December 31, 2019