South Africa

Pipeline explosion on the East Rand sees homes evacuated

31 December 2019 - 09:01 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Residents were evacuated from their homes after the explosion.
Image: Supplied

Reports of a pipeline explosion in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, early on Tuesday saw some residents being evacuated for safety reasons.

Eric Maloka, acting disaster and emergency management services spokesperson, said the blaze was brought under control before 11am. Authorities will remain on scene to monitor the situation.

Initially believed to be a gas pipeline, Maloka confirmed that it contained jet fuel and passed Verwoerd Park to a depot in the area.

“The residents are out of danger as the situation is under control. No one was injured and about 40 houses were evacuated, some of which were not in immediate danger, but it was done as a precaution.

“At the moment we are dealing with the secondary flames, but it’s contained,” said Maloka.

“Electrical lines and other easily triggered services are also being monitored. The local policing forum is on the ground to ensure the safety of goods belonging to residents who were evacuated,” said Maloka.

