South Africa

Music festival 'pickpockets' arrested with 21 cellphones

31 December 2019 - 11:58 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Revellers enjoying the vibe at the festival.
Revellers enjoying the vibe at the festival.
Image: Facebook/Ebubeleni Music Festival

Five people, found with 21 cellphones, were arrested at a music festival in Port Elizabeth, where revellers were allegedly pickpocketed.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 29, were rounded up by police with the help of festivalgoers in the early hours of Monday morning at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.   

Sunday's annual Ebubeleni Music Festival featured South African rappers including AKA, Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said: “It is suspected that there were three separate groups of criminals operating near the ablution facilities.

We wish to thank the South African Police Service for their fine work in identifying and arresting suspected groups of...

Posted by Ebubeleni Music Festival on Monday, 30 December 2019

“Two of the suspects are from Pretoria, while the others are from the Port Elizabeth area.”

The suspects, detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, will appear in court soon.

Detectives at Mount Road appealed to anyone who may have lost their cellphone at the festival to contact them.

MORE

WATCH | Pickpockets target patrons outside Buccaneers nightclub

East London’s popular beachfront nightclub, Buccaneers, has beefed up its security after CCTV footage of a gang of men allegedly pickpocketing ...
News
4 months ago

My Global Citizen Festival: A chaotic end to a beautiful night

The Global Citizen chaos should serve as a lesson learnt.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Shocking! CCTV shows crime chaos at Sasol garage after Global Citizen Festival

One police van entered the garage two hours after violence erupted.
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  2. Nic Dlamini has surgery on arm broken by Table Mountain National Park rangers South Africa
  3. Foreign tourists attacked in SA holiday home South Africa
  4. SA families eaten up by debt burden News
  5. Man shot in car outside Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X