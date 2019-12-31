South Africa

#NewYearsEve: SA is ready for the new decade, thanks very much

31 December 2019 - 09:56 By Jessica Levitt
Goodbye 2019.
Image: Nikita Ramkissoon

The new decade is just a few hours away and Mzansi is ready for 2020.

While some peeps have already written down their resolutions, others are scrolling at snaps of how the world is celebrating the end of 2019.

Whether you're in for a big night or have your tea ready for a 9pm shutdown, here's a look at what some folks are saying about New Year's Eve.

