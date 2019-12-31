#NewYearsEve: SA is ready for the new decade, thanks very much
The new decade is just a few hours away and Mzansi is ready for 2020.
While some peeps have already written down their resolutions, others are scrolling at snaps of how the world is celebrating the end of 2019.
Whether you're in for a big night or have your tea ready for a 9pm shutdown, here's a look at what some folks are saying about New Year's Eve.
No plans for #NewYearsEve— Fr00gie🐸 (@TheFroogie) December 31, 2019
No advance wishes
No #NewYear2020 resolutions.
I will not post Stories
No phone calls wishes
No excitement for 2020
Yes, we exist...!!!
365/365 and we are still here— Itz_GSM (@JorgeMafeng) December 31, 2019
We made it💪💪
God made it happen.
Retweet if you're grateful.
It's the 31st of December#NewYearsEve
Happy #NewYearsEve! So this is the last day of 2019 & 2010’s. pic.twitter.com/zcUkWwzgNf— 🎆🎇 Monty 🎆🎇 (@LemmyFan123) December 31, 2019
One last Selfie | 365 of 365#NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/PDCco48sRa— AJ wYze (@AJWYZE) December 31, 2019
For some of you #NewYearsEve may be difficult. Perhaps you don’t feel accepted by family. And here’s the thing - nobody gets to define your family.— LGBTQ Shrink (@DrRonHolt) December 31, 2019
We decide that individually.
Friends can be your entire family. If you feel alone this time of year, I’m your family and I love you.
If you're drinking tonight for #NewYearsEve PLEASE don't drink & drive. Even if you've only had a couple drinks. It could be the deciding factor of whether or not someone loses a loved one. Stay safe. 👌— ♡ Kandace ♡ (@_RainbowKandy) December 31, 2019