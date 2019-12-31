Thieves caused Gauteng fuel pipeline fire, says Transnet

Transnet blamed an incident of attempted theft for a fuel pipeline fire in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

The fire saw about 40 homes temporarily evacuated as a safety precaution.

Transnet spokesperson Saret Knoetze said pipelines and associated infrastructure had experienced an unprecedented spate of theft over the past few months.

“The latest incident occurred on December 31 in Alberton, where an attempted theft incident at a block valve occurred on our Durban to Johannesburg petroleum pipeline, on a section between Alrode and the airport, which has resulted in a spillage and fire,” said Knoetze in a statement.

Emergency response teams were activated and the blaze was brought under control.