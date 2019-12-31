'Unlicensed gun' tip-off leads to man wanted for rape, murder in KZN

A man wanted in connection with a case of murder and rape was arrested in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Monday.

Police acted on intelligence after a tip-off about a man who was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Provincial spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the vehicle was spotted near Welbedacht West.

“As the man alighted at a dwelling, police swiftly arrested the 45-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of a .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition.”