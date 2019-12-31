South Africa

'Unlicensed gun' tip-off leads to man wanted for rape, murder in KZN

31 December 2019 - 12:26 By Orrin Singh
A .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition was seized.
A .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition was seized.
Image: SAPS

A man wanted in connection with a case of murder and rape was arrested in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Monday. 

Police acted on intelligence after a tip-off about a man who was allegedly in possession of an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle. 

Provincial spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the vehicle was spotted near Welbedacht West.

“As the man alighted at a dwelling, police swiftly arrested the 45-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of a .38 revolver with five rounds of ammunition.”

The vehicle which was allegedly stolen in Inanda.
The vehicle which was allegedly stolen in Inanda.
Image: SAPS

Police also seized the vehicle he was in after establishing that it had been stolen at Inanda, north of Durban, in November.

“Further investigations revealed that the suspect was wanted for a murder and rape case reported in the Mariannhill policing precinct.”

Naicker said the suspect appeared in the Chatsworth magistrate's court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody until January 6. 

MORE

Alleged KZN taxi hitman arrested before he could say 'I do'

A suspected KwaZulu-Natal hitman was arrested during his wedding ceremony on Sunday
News
1 day ago

Man shot in car outside Durban mall

Emergency workers have responded to reports of a shooting outside a mall in Westville, Durban, on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘ANC has deserted Zuma’ News
  2. Nic Dlamini has surgery on arm broken by Table Mountain National Park rangers South Africa
  3. Foreign tourists attacked in SA holiday home South Africa
  4. SA families eaten up by debt burden News
  5. Man shot in car outside Durban mall South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X