Nearly 1,500 guns handed in under firearm amnesty

Almost 1,500 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition have been handed over to police since the start of an amnesty for illegal and unwanted weapons on December 1.

The weapons, including 1,248 handguns, 75 shotguns and 142 rifles. were handed over at various designated police stations.

“As firearms are the instruments commonly used in the commission of crime, especially violent crimes, it is very encouraging that people have taken advantage of this amnesty period,” said national spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidu.

“While the majority of the firearms have been handed in for destruction, we have also received applications for the relicensing of firearms whose licences have been terminated in terms of section 28 of the Firearm Control Act for 264 firearms including that of 247 handguns [revolvers and pistols], eight shotguns and nine rifles,” said Naidu.

The amnesty runs from December 1 to May 31 2020.