South Africa

New Year's Day baby bonanza for Gauteng

01 January 2020 - 15:10 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The girls outnumbered the boys when it came to the number of babies delivered at public healthcare facilities on New Year's Day in Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ababaka

More than 200 babies were delivered in Gauteng public health care facilities on New Year's Day, the health department said on Wednesday.

The babies were born between midnight and 12 noon.

“Tertiary, regional and district hospitals delivered 118 babies combined and community health centres 56 babies,” the department said. Academic hospitals delivered 39 babies, mostly at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where 25 infants were born.

Of the total 215 births, 85 were boys and 118 were girls.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku congratulated all of the mothers and emphasised the importance of breastfeeding for the first six months.

“Let me extend my appreciation to the Gauteng department of health workforce for working tirelessly throughout the year in ensuring that service delivery is not interrupted. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed, let us continue saving lives,” said Masuku.

