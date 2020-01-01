Off-duty cop goes on shooting rampage in Mpumalanga, killing two people

An off-duty police constable drew his service pistol and allegedly went on a shooting rampage after going to visit a friend and finding her with another man in Mpumalanga.

Constable Bonginkosi Malinga, 38, stationed at Kabokweni, is behind bars facing two counts of murder and one of attempted murder and will make a formal bail application on Friday. He appeared in the Kabokweni magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police called to a shooting incident on Sunday established that Malinga had travelled to Pienaar to visit Goodness Mhaule, 34, but found her in the company of another man, identified as Sibusiso Justice Khoza, 31.

Brig Leonard Hlathi said information gathered at the scene suggested that “the cause of the shooting was a result of a heated argument which ensued within the circle and subsequently, Malinga allegedly drew his service firearm and shot at Khoza.

“He then went on a shooting rampage where he fatally shot Mhaule as she was running towards her parents’ house for help as well as her brother, who was trying to intervene during the commotion.”

Medical personnel declared Mhaule and Khoza deceased at the scene.

“The suspect was immediately arrested whilst the brother, who sustained injuries during the shooting was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” said Hlathi.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said internal disciplinary action was under way. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will also investigate the incident.