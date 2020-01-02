South Africa

Afternoon storm alert for Joburg

02 January 2020 - 17:31 By TimesLIVE
Johannesburg can expect hail in the late afternoon.
Image: 123RF/fujisl

Johannesburg residents were warned to expect possible hail, thunderstorms and downpours in parts of the city late on Thursday afternoon.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning, saying that large amounts of small hail had been observed over the western parts of the city, including Randburg and Sandton.

The inclement weather was moving northwards.

In a separate warning, the service advised that severe thunderstorms had been observed over the northern parts of the Amajuba district in KwaZulu-Natal with large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours moving into the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

