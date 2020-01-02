Man drowns in sea at Salt Rock and girl, 10, drowns in Westville pool

The body of a 20-year-old man, who got into difficulty at an unprotected beach on KwaZulu-Natal's Dolphin Coast, was recovered on Thursday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

He said the victim got into difficulty in the water just north of the Salt Rock tidal pool and was last seen at 11am. He said members of police search and rescue (SAR), IPSS SAR and KwaDukuza lifeguards conducted a search using a water craft and swimmers.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl drowned at the Westville municipal swimming pool on Wednesday.

Police divers from Durban police search and rescue pulled the girl out from the shallow end of the pool after she was found non-responsive in the water.

Resuscitation efforts by paramedics failed and the girl was declared dead on the scene by Rescue Care paramedics.

An inquest docket was opened.

*This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the victim who drowned at Salt Rock. Initial information received suggested that the victim was 10.