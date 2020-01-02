South Africa

Man drowns in sea at Salt Rock and girl, 10, drowns in Westville pool

02 January 2020 - 12:57 By Orrin Singh
A member of IPSS Search and Rescue on the beach at Salt Rock, where a 20-year-old man went missing in the water on Thursday.
A member of IPSS Search and Rescue on the beach at Salt Rock, where a 20-year-old man went missing in the water on Thursday.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

The body of a 20-year-old man, who got into difficulty at an unprotected beach on KwaZulu-Natal's Dolphin Coast, was recovered on Thursday morning. 

IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst said efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

He said the victim got into difficulty in the water just north of the Salt Rock tidal pool and was last seen at 11am. He said members of police search and rescue (SAR), IPSS SAR and KwaDukuza lifeguards conducted a search using a water craft and swimmers.

In a separate incident, a 10-year-old girl drowned at the Westville municipal swimming pool on Wednesday. 

Police divers from Durban police search and rescue pulled the girl out from the shallow end of the pool after she was found non-responsive in the water.

Resuscitation efforts by paramedics failed and the girl was declared dead on the scene by Rescue Care paramedics. 

An inquest docket was opened.

*This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the victim who drowned at Salt Rock. Initial information received suggested that the victim was 10. 

MORE

Surfer dies after washing onto rocks at Eastern Cape beach, weather warnings issued

An experienced surfer died at Seal Point, Cape St Francis, on Christmas Day.
News
1 week ago

IN PICTURES | Dog rescued from Durban factory blaze

A dog has been rescued from a factory which went up in flames in Shetland Road, Wentworth, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning
News
2 weeks ago

Boy, 10, drowns in Umlazi river

The body of 10-year-old boy has been recovered in a river in Umlazi, south of Durban, after he drowned on Monday
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Passenger who jumped off cruise liner found floating in the ocean and rescued South Africa
  2. WATCH | The moment New Year's Day revellers were sprayed with bullets in ... South Africa
  3. Thieves caused Gauteng fuel pipeline fire, says Transnet South Africa
  4. Abandoned truck leads cops to 'hijackers' and their loot South Africa
  5. Two killed, six injured in Joburg restaurant drive-by shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X