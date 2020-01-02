Busy year tackling hate speech for SAHRC and more to come in 2020

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) had a busy 2019 in the equality court where it racked up victories against those who uttered hate speech — and there is more to come this year.

The commission also has a number of cases to deal with in 2020, including a complaint against Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth.

In May, the equality court in Johannesburg ruled that the slogan “Land or Death” amounted to hate speech in terms of section 10 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act).

The judgment followed an application by the commission in March 2018 in which it sought an order declaring that certain speech by the Black First Land First (BLF) party was hate speech on the basis of race.