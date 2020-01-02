Doctors on holiday try to save bather rescued by Good Samaritan

Three private doctors on holiday and a Good Samaritan worked together to try to save the life of a young man who was swept out to sea by strong rip currents at Betty’s Bay on the Western Cape coast on New Year's Day.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew were activated after police said cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts were under way on the main beach.

“On our arrival on the scene we found three private doctors, who are separately on holiday in the area and happened to be there at the time, performing CPR on a male aged 20, from Strand,” said NSRI Kleinmond station commander Schalk Boonzaaier.

The man had been rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan after reportedly being swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming.

“NSRI and paramedics joined the doctors' efforts but sadly, despite extensive CPR, after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, he was declared deceased.”

An inquest docket was opened and the man’s body was taken into the care of the government health forensic pathology services.

In a separate incident at Betty's Bay, a 28-year-old man from Morocco was also treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms.