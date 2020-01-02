‘You could see the moment they stopped living’: inside the Melville tragedy

Campbell Easton looked at his girlfriend and said, “I think I have been shot”.

Then he fell to the ground.

Easton, who survived the deadly Melville shooting on New Year's Day, on Thursday described the incredible compassion shown by strangers who helped the injured as chaos unfolded at Poppy's restaurant.

He was speaking from hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

His evening started at a friend’s house on New Year's Eve, when friends decided to go out and celebrate.

Melville is where they chose to be for the countdown to New Year.

“We were bar hopping for a little bit and I think Poppy’s [restaurant] was about the fifth bar that we went to. Everyone was friendly and was having a good time,” he said.

They went to the bar at Poppy’s and purchased drinks. One of their friends was not feeling well and went outside for some fresh air.

“I left my girlfriend and another friend on the dance floor and went outside to check on my other friends who were outside.