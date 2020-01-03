Blood and drama in 2020 and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Court is waiting for ANC and EFF big wigs, there is a family feud in the FF Plus, the DA is unstable and the state is absent.
No political party will be left unscathed in 2020 and this year will set the tone for a historic new decade.
By December, the local elections will be only a few months away. Less than half of eligible voters voted in last year's general elections, and we know from history that even less feel the energy to vote locally.
Eskom might prove to be the deciding factor in these elections. If there is no power in Soweto, Alexandra, Diepsloot, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Crossroads, the ANC specifically, and the local governments in general, are going to feel the pain.
Our Moody's downgrade is now seemingly imminent and the ANC government has lost the ability to recover from the damage of the Zuma years. This will set the mood for the elections in 2021.
But there are other processes already in motion that could change the political landscape radically over the next two years.
A couple of ANC heavies will have to go explain themselves in court. And the biggest of all of them is Ace Magashule.
The ruling party's SG and leader of the state capture faction will be left powerless by investigations by Sandton law firms.
The same goes for the EFF's Floyd Shivambu. His fight to stay out of jail begins this year. The luxuries of his simple political life make for an easy investigation for even a lowly investigator from the sticks.
Party leader Julius Malema's relationship with cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti has been investigated by the Hawks for more than a year. His day will come too.
The DA leadership has lost touch with reality and the FF Plus, which is now their biggest opponent, is fighting an internal battle.
There is blood in the water and drama in the air. Yes, 2020 is going to be an interesting year that will set the tone for the next decade.
