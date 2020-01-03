Blood and drama in 2020 and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Court is waiting for ANC and EFF big wigs, there is a family feud in the FF Plus, the DA is unstable and the state is absent.

No political party will be left unscathed in 2020 and this year will set the tone for a historic new decade.

By December, the local elections will be only a few months away. Less than half of eligible voters voted in last year's general elections, and we know from history that even less feel the energy to vote locally.

Eskom might prove to be the deciding factor in these elections. If there is no power in Soweto, Alexandra, Diepsloot, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Crossroads, the ANC specifically, and the local governments in general, are going to feel the pain.

Our Moody's downgrade is now seemingly imminent and the ANC government has lost the ability to recover from the damage of the Zuma years. This will set the mood for the elections in 2021.

