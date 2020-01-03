South Africa

Breakdowns at Eskom raise the spectre of more load-shedding

03 January 2020 - 17:38 By CAROL PATON
Eskom said on Friday that it expects an increase in demand from Monday to about 27,500MW, with demand increasing to about 29,000MW by the end of January.Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Image: REUTERS

The high number of plant breakdowns of Eskom equipment over the holidays is an indication that load-shedding will resume as demand normalises in mid-January.

With demand about 4,000MW lower than normal, Eskom has got by without the need to drop customers from the grid since mid-December. But unplanned breakdowns have been far higher than Eskom’s desirable threshold of 9,500MW, with the result that when demand rises, there will be little, if any, reserve margin to speak of, reports BusinessLIVE.

On most days over the holiday period, Eskom had less than 30,000MW of dispatchable energy at its disposal, including the approximately 1,000MW produced by renewable independent power producers (IPPs). Demand has been in the region of 24,000MW.

Eskom said on Friday that it expects an increase in demand from Monday to about 27,500MW, with demand increasing to about 29,000MW by the end of January.

“The risk of load-shedding remains high as the level of plant breakdowns has been trending above the low-risk level of below 10,500MW,” a spokesperson for the company said.

