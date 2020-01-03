Courts to deal with the reach of hate speech regulations in 2020

The equality court had a busy year in defining provisions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act) in 2019 - and its decisions will be deliberated on in 2020 as appeals are mounted.

One of the most prominent judgments passed by the court last year was on the question of whether displaying the old South African flag constituted hate speech.

The act’s provisions on hate speech only prohibited people publishing, propagating advocating or communicating words which could be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to be hurtful, be harmful, or promote hatred.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, which brought an application after the display of the flag at the #Blackmonday demonstration in 2017 against farm murders, asked the court to declare that displaying the flag constituted hate speech. In its judgment in August, the Equality Court agreed with the foundation.

In his judgment, Gauteng deputy judge president Phineas Mojapelo said the main purpose of section 10 was prohibition of all hate speech, which could be communicated by forms of expression other than words. If hate speech was restricted to words only, Mojapelo said, it would mean victims of hate would not have recourse if the aggressor used non-verbal means.

Mojapelo said speech was not limited to words, but extended to conduct and gestures, adding that displaying the old flag gratuitously caused more than emotional stress to black people.

However, AfriForum, which opposed the application, said it would appeal against this finding. It has filed an application with the supreme court of appeal (SCA) to that effect.

AfriForum said last month that just because some people find the flag offensive was not sufficient reason for its display to be considered hate speech. AfriForum said the judgment passed by the SCA on November 29 supported its stance. The judgment ordered parliament to rewrite the “vague” and “overbroad” section 10 meant to protect against discrimination.

In that judgment, the SCA upheld an appeal by former high commissioner to Uganda, Jon Qwelane, against the equality court judgment passed in 2017. The appellate court dismissed the 2017 equality court finding that Qwelane - who wrote a column, “Call me names – but gay is NOT okay” - was guilty of hate speech. In essence, the SCA ruled that while the intentions of the Equality Act were noble, it overstepped the mark in curbing free speech.

The court held that an opinion like Qwelane's may be hurtful without being hate speech, and thus he was protected by his right to express a view.