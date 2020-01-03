South Africa

Eastern Cape welcomes 224 New Year’s Day babies

03 January 2020 - 07:17 By Herald Reporter
Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and his wife Siyasanga, left, congratulate parents Ncamile, right, and Xoliswa Dyala on the birth of their daughter on New Year’s Day.
Image: MVUSIWEKHAYA SICWETSHA

As South Africans celebrated the start of a new year on Wednesday, the  Eastern Cape welcomed 224 newborns to its population on New Year’s Day.

Of the 224, 115 were girls, outnumbering the 109 boys.  

Nelson Mandela Bay welcomed 33 babies, taking second place after OR Tambo’s 51.

Elsewhere  in the province, 29 babies were born in the Alfred Nzo region, 21 in Amathole, 32 in Buffalo City, 30 in Chris Hani, 15 in Joe Gqabi and 10 in Sarah Baartman.

Nelson Mandela Bay couple, Ncamile and Xoliswa Dyala’s daughter was among the 13 newborns delivered at Dora Nginza Hospital on Wednesday.

The couple had been at the hospital shortly after midnight after Xoliswa started feeling labour pains at 11.55pm the previous night.

The baby was born at 6.55am.

“I am happy to have this child. My first born was born here,” Xoliswa said.

“I am glad that my kids and I will share a star sign because the first was born the 28th of December, this second one on the first of January and I was born on 10 January,” she said.

Ncamile said on any other New Year’s Eve he would be out and about with his friends, but he had decided to stay at home with his wife to wait for the arrival of their second child.


“I am very happy that God has blessed me with the second baby girl, especially that my child was born on the first of January and being the first child to be born in the new year at this hospital,” he said.

Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and his wife Siyasanga visited the hospital to hand out gifts and spent New Year’s morning with new moms and babies.

“It is a new year, everyone is celebrating and people are in the joyous mood out there, so we wanted to have this kind of a mood for them here and that’s why we are here,”  Mabuyane said.



