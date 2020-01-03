Eastern Cape welcomes 224 New Year’s Day babies

As South Africans celebrated the start of a new year on Wednesday, the Eastern Cape welcomed 224 newborns to its population on New Year’s Day.

Of the 224, 115 were girls, outnumbering the 109 boys.

Nelson Mandela Bay welcomed 33 babies, taking second place after OR Tambo’s 51.

Elsewhere in the province, 29 babies were born in the Alfred Nzo region, 21 in Amathole, 32 in Buffalo City, 30 in Chris Hani, 15 in Joe Gqabi and 10 in Sarah Baartman.

Nelson Mandela Bay couple, Ncamile and Xoliswa Dyala’s daughter was among the 13 newborns delivered at Dora Nginza Hospital on Wednesday.

The couple had been at the hospital shortly after midnight after Xoliswa started feeling labour pains at 11.55pm the previous night.

The baby was born at 6.55am.

“I am happy to have this child. My first born was born here,” Xoliswa said.

“I am glad that my kids and I will share a star sign because the first was born the 28th of December, this second one on the first of January and I was born on 10 January,” she said.