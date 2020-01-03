Employee bust at OR Tambo Airport with new Dutch football club shirt

A ground handling company employee caught with a Dutch football club shirt hidden in his jacket was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last week.

The man was stopped when he tried to leave the access-controlled area the day after Christmas.

“He placed his jacket into a scanner and the screener determined that there was another garment wrapped in the jacket. Security staff then found a new soccer shirt of Dutch football team Feyenoord had been wrapped in the jacket,” the airport said in a security update on Friday.

“The employee could not account for the shirt and was taken to the SAPS station at the airport and arrested.”

The bust was part of the airport's peak holiday season security checks that have seen 3,500 people and 560 vehicles working on the airside of the national key point being subjected to stop-and-search operations.

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said the aim of the blitz went beyond intercepting criminal activity but created uncertainty in the minds of criminals, which in turn helped in crime prevention.