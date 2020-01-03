Exposure to violent crime is taking its toll on SA's mental health, say experts

An increasing number of people have sought mental health services over the past year as a result of violent crime.

Shelley Bernhardt, counselling psychologist at Witkoppen Clinic in Johannesburg, has warned of the long-term impact of trauma on South Africans.

“Crime and associated trauma occurs across the spectrum. Almost all areas and communities in South Africa are affected or potentially affected by crime and all individuals across the socio-economic spectrum are vulnerable to the psychological distress associated with this,” said Bernhardt.

The clinic services communities such as Diepsloot and Msawawa, where many people have additional stressors like unemployment, which makes it harder for them to prioritise mental health.