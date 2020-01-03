How is your 2020 so far? Social media responds
New Year's resolutions aside, 2020 is starting on an unusual note, as tweeps are already reflecting on whether they are winning in different aspects of their lives including financially, scoring that dream job and in terms of self-care.
Since January 1, tweeps have been using the hash tag #2020SoFar to share their experiences.
While some have shared positive and optimistic responses, others have joked that they will try their luck again in 2021 as they have already failed this year.
Here's a look at what they've said:
Two days into #2020 and I’m down with a sinus infection/ pneumonia 😷— Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) January 2, 2020
Friendly reminder in the New Year for self care & to take cues from your body to rest when you need to! #2020SoFar #Health pic.twitter.com/eSajnnViB7
I GOT THE JOB GUYS!🎉I put my two week notice today💅🏽 so happy!😊#2020SoFar https://t.co/LtieDaqVd0— Nora🌹 (@noreetha) January 3, 2020
First day of the new year me and Kat are driving to ultra and laughing and smiling at how happy and inlove we make each other and if that’s the first day I can’t wait for what’s to come ☺️🤘#2020SoFar— El Morenito De HR (@MelquiLombera) January 3, 2020
Reason I haven't been on Twitter and wished you a happy new year yet, is I've been spending a wonderful and blessed holiday season with my loved ones. I have such high hopes and positive feelings about 2020 and I'm wishing them all for you. This year is YOURS! 😊🙏❤⭐ #2020SoFar— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) January 2, 2020
Bank account nice and empty...ready to start the year off on a clean slate #2020SoFar pic.twitter.com/zyiifG1yFk— The Masochist Girl 😈 (@swazikush) January 2, 2020
#2020SoFar— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 1, 2020
My Wife and I stayed up until 4am playing "Which TV theme song is this?" A lot of humming/singing in bed, LOL.
We had a late brunch, and have been watching old episodes of "The Odd Couple" ever since.
It's quiet and sweet.
How about you guys?
Do You Remember Saying That In 2020 You’ll Be Owning A Car And A House? 😂#2020SoFar pic.twitter.com/Vr0xH6mu5a— Khodanì Nemaunzenì✨🇿🇦 (@blxck_xvii) January 2, 2020
Feels awesome #2020SoFar pic.twitter.com/auNDLNbEy1— queenB_LaDlamini (@SitholeVuyisile) January 2, 2020
Giving up already ...
#2020SoFar I already messed up. 2021 is definitely my year pic.twitter.com/2ORAz71vko— 🌻11 : 11🌻 (@zee_mngo) January 2, 2020
Guys, I don’t think my diet is going well. I haven’t lost any weight this year. #2020SoFar— Meredith likes brocco-lee (@meralee727) January 1, 2020
#2020SoFar has been the longest year ever... deep down i wish it was December already... worse i have already messed up... I guess 2021 will be my year coz 2020 has failed me pic.twitter.com/93HUalV0Si— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) January 2, 2020