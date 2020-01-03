South Africa

How is your 2020 so far? Social media responds

03 January 2020 - 09:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Social media is already reflecting on the new year.
Image: Nagatoshi Shimamura/Unsplash

New Year's resolutions aside, 2020 is starting on an unusual note, as tweeps are already reflecting on whether they are winning in different aspects of their lives including financially, scoring that dream job and in terms of self-care.

Since January 1, tweeps have been using the hash tag #2020SoFar to share their experiences.

While some have shared positive and optimistic responses, others have joked that they will try their luck again in 2021 as they have already failed this year.

Here's a look at what they've said:

Giving up already ...

 

